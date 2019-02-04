Home States Odisha

4 held with 34 kg ganja 

Published: 04th February 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police arrested four persons and seized 34 kg ganja, worth around `4 lakh, from their possession on Sunday. 

The accused are Pitambar Sen of Gambharipank, Ranjan Pattnaik of Nua Adhapara, Chandan Dhar of Jujumura and Sudhansu Mohanty of Dhuturapada. A motorcycle, five mobile phones and `3500 were also recovered from them.   

Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhabani Shankar Udgata said during patrolling, police found Pitambar, Gopa and Chandan standing near a motorcycle with two suitcases at Choudhury Chowk in the city. Sensing something fishy, police personnel went near them and conducted a search, he said. 

During search, police recovered the ganja from the two suitcases. During interrogation, they revealed involvement of Sudhansu in the illegal trade. Udgata said the accused persons had brought the ganja from Runimahul in Boudh district and were planning to send the contraband to Guna in Madhya Pradesh by train.

