Another patient dies 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An elderly woman, shifted from Apollo Hospitals after a fire broke out on Saturday, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. The woman has been identified as Deepti Mukherjee (78).

Admitted to Apollo Hospitals’ Cardiology department, she was among the 26 patients to be shifted. On Saturday, M Sankarsan Dora, a DSP-ranked officer posted in Boudh, was shifted to another private facility following the fire accident. He died at 6.22 pm on Saturday.

The fire was reported in the battery room of the hospital located on the fifth floor. “Critical patients in other floors were shifted keeping in mind possibility of power supply snaps,” Regional Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Hospitals (Odisha and Chhattisgarh Region) Sudhir M Diggikar told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Khurda Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“A three-member team led by the Bhubaneswar ADM will conduct an inquiry into the fire accident at Apollo Hospitals and they will submit a report in this regard by February 6,” Mishra told the Express.

A separate order will also be issued to conduct a fire safety audit in all hospitals of the district.