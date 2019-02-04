Boy turns saviour in boat mishap

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a show of undaunted courage, a 13-year-old boy saved the life of a man after a boat capsized in Kolab reservoir within Machhkund police limits here on Sunday.

He was identified as Padman Kirsani of Dorguda village in Tikarpada panchyat under Lamtaput block.

Sources said Guru Handal of Chitapara village and his uncle Gopi Handal of Durla village were sailing from Durla Jetty to Lamtaput in a country boat. At the same time, Padman was also taking his ailing mother to Lamtaput for treatment in another boat. In the middle of the reservoir, the boat in which Guru and Gopi were travelling capsized.

On hearing their screams, Padman changed his boat’s direction and rowed towards the drowning duo. He reached near Gopi and pulled him to safety. However, Guru went missing in the reservoir.

Following the mishap, Lamtaput fire services personnel launched a search operation for Guru in the reservoir. However, he was yet to be traced since reports last came in.

Meanwhile, locals hailed Padman for his act of bravery. They demanded that the State Government should felicitate the tribal boy with bravery award.