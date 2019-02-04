Congress to protest CM’s Jeypore visit

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Congress activists would stage protests during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Jeypore for inaugurating several projects on Tuesday. Addressing media persons here, All India Congress Committee member Rabindra Mohapatra said that the Chief Minister has done nothing for the development of Koraput and the health, education and employment scenario remains grim in the region.

“A large number of educated youths are deprived of employment opportunities even as ruling BJD has been highlighting its achievements,” he said. Mohapatra said Biju Yuva Bahini programme during Naveen’s visit is a mockery for the youth of the region.

He said Congress activists from different districts of KBK would join the protests during the Chief Minister’s visit. Sources said the Chief Minister would visit Jeypore on Tuesday to inaugurate the Telingiri irrigation project and an air strip. He is also slated to announce various schemes at the Biju Yuva Bahini meeting .

As many as 10,000 BJD workers from Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabaragnpur district are likely to attend the programme. However, the district Congress has started a massive campaign against the programme to protest lack of development in the area. Earlier, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had threatened to oppose the Chief Minister’s programme demanding district level selection of candidates in Government jobs.