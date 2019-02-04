Home States Odisha

Father, son held for killing maid

A month after the recovery of a woman’s body from a heap of sand at Chhatishapata in Choudwar, Commissionerate Police on Sunday cracked the case by arresting a father-son duo.

Published: 04th February 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

Police said the body was found during lifting of sand by a JCB machine at a worksite on NH-55 near Chhatishapata under Choudwar police limits on December 31. The body was highly decomposed and had burning marks. 

After preliminary investigation, an unnatural death case was registered. But the autopsy report revealed that the head and burn injuries on the body were ante mortem. Police confirmed it as homicidal and started investigation suspecting that after killing her, someone might have buried the body to destroy evidence. 

Acting on a tip-off, police detained a contractor Prabhat Moharana alias Kuna of Abhaychandpur in Paradip, who had been staying in a rented house near Madhupatna along with his mentally challenged sister and a maid.

During interrogation, Kuna told police that he had engaged 22-year-old Ranjita Nayak alias Joli of Baliapal in Balasore as maid to look after his ailing sister. Later, he developed illicit relation with her.
On December 27, there was a tiff between Kuna and Joli. An enraged Kuna hit her head with a stone. 
Thinking that she was dead, Kuna dragged her body to the bathroom and set it on fire. Later, he called his son, took the body in his car and buried it in a heap of sand at Chhatishapata. Police arrested Kuna along with his minor son and seized the car used in the crime.

