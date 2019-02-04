Internal bickering bane for BJD in Sambalpur

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Absence of district level leaders coupled with internal bickering in BJD is likely to pose a major challenge to the ruling party in Sambalpur in the upcoming General Elections.

Despite BJD having three MLAs and a Lok Sabha Member from Sambalpur, the party lacks a leader having influence across the district. Of the total seven Assembly segments under Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Rengali and Kuchinda are in the district. While Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Rengali Assembly constituencies are being represented by BJD MLAs Raseswari Panigrahi, Deputy Government Chief Whip Rohit Pujari and Ramesh Patua respectively, Kuchinda is being represented by BJP MLA Rabi Naik.

Similarly, Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency is being represented by senior and experienced BJD leader Nagendra Pradhan who had defeated BJP stalwart Suresh Pujari during the 2014 elections. All three BJD MLAs and the MP emerged winners in the last polls only due to the charisma of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, these BJD elected representatives have not shown any interest to strengthen the organisation of the party in the district, sources said.

While Nagendra is yet to visit majority of the areas in the district, Raseswari, Rohit and Ramesh are confined to their respective constituencies. To make matters worse, there seems to be no coordination among the three MLAs to strengthen BJD and motivate party workers in the district.

Though Rohit had served as Sambalpur BJD president twice, he failed to constitute the district committee during his tenure. Subsequently, Pramod Rath became the district party chief as per the recommendation of Raseswari. However, Pramod was removed from the post unceremoniously following intra-party squabble recently and even he failed to constitute the district committee.

Notably, the district committee of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) has never been formed in the district since the inception of the party. On January 30, State working president of BYJD Sanjit Mohanty announced Sambalpur Zone committee. However, the panel was rejected the next day over citing that the committee was formed without adopting the proper procedure. Sources in BYJD said the committee was rejected due to stiff opposition by both Raseswari and Rohit.

Political observers said it will be difficult for BJD to repeat the result of 2014 in the ensuing election. If the internal squabble in the party is not resolved before the polls, BJD will have to face a tough fight in 2019 election, they added.