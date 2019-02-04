Learner’s licence, permits go online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The conventional style of issuing paper-based learner’s licence to the applicants will become a thing of past in Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) as the State Government has decided to issue it online from Monday.

An order issued by the State Transport Authority (STA) recently states that now people can download learner’s licence, fitness certificate of their vehicles and permit for the contract or stage carriages online from www.parivahan.gov.in portal. The move will reduce the number of visitors to the transport offices and also make the process of receiving these licences and permits for the applicants more convenient.

“The issue of paper-based learner’s licence, fitness certificate and permits in the regional transport offices will be stopped in the larger interest of public with effect from February 4,” the order stated.

Officials of the STA said after following the detailed instructions and submitting necessary documents, the applicants can easily download the licence, fitness certificate and permits. These documents will contain Quick Response (QR) code which can be scanned and used for verification of documents through the portal, they added.

The STA order also states that while applying for driving licence, the requirement of attacking original learner’s licence will also be dispensed with as the licensing authority can verify the details from the portal itself. The Transport Commissioner has asked the RTOs to get acquainted with the procedure of issuing licence and permits and help the applicants follow the same.