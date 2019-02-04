Home States Odisha

No electricity in 68 per cent Govt schools

Similarly, water bodies in around 30 per cent schools have not been fenced properly.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when both the Central and the State governments are busy giving a digital push to every sector, classrooms in 68 per cent schools in Odisha don’t have electricity. It was revealed by school monitoring data of the State Government.  

Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) sources said out of 52,657 primary and upper primary schools, 41,894 have been covered under school monitoring mobile app introduced by the State Government last year to track performance of students and teachers and review infrastructure and facilities available in schools. Of these schools, 28,500 do not have electricity connection.

Out of 1,323 schools covered under the monitoring app in Nabarangpur district, 90 per cent institutions don’t have electricity facility for classrooms. Similarly, the situation is appalling in 89 per cent schools in Nuapada, 88 per cent in Kandhamal, 87 per cent in Rayagada, 86 per cent in Koraput, 85 per cent in Kalahandi and 80 per cent in Gajapati. Only four districts, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khurda have less than 50 per cent schools where the classrooms don’t have power supply. 

The data also revealed that nearly 35 per cent of school buildings have developed cracks in walls putting students’ lives at risk. Half of the total 1,600 schools buildings in Bhadrak district have been damaged. Likewise, more than 40 per cent  primary and upper primary school buildings in Angul, Balasore, Kalahandi, Sambalpur and Deogarh have developed cracks in walls. 

Similarly, water bodies in around 30 per cent schools have not been fenced properly. Absence of fence around transformers and electric points posed danger to students in 6 per cent primary and UP schools.
Meanwhile, the District Education Officers, District Project Coordinators and Block Education Officers have been instructed to take necessary action to address these issues in consultation with departments concerned.

