Parties under pressure to field local candidate

PHULBANI: With General Elections approaching fast, political parties are under pressure to field local candidates from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat. The Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency came into existence as an unreserved seat in 2008 following delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

After the seat was declared unreserved, all political parties fielded their candidates from outside Kandhamal district. The constituency has been represented by Rudra Madhab Ray (2009) and Hemendra Singh (2014) and Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh during the by-poll in 2014. All of them are from BJD.

Similarly, Congress had fielded Harihar Karan and Sujit Padhi while BJP made Rudra Madhab Ray, Sukanta Panigrahi and Ashok Kumar Sahu as party candidates in different elections.

People have often alleged that since the elected MPs are from outside the district, they are not keen to develop the constituency. The leaders are only seen during functions and meetings. President of Retired Employees’ Association Sarbeswar Mishra said the district has no dearth of able personalities who can represent it in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, Kandhamal Student Samaj took out a rally in the town on Friday to protest fielding of outside candidates in the constituency by political parties. The student leaders alleged that by fielding outsiders in the elections, political parties have been insulting the people of the district.

Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency comprises seven Assembly segments including Phulbani (ST), Balliguda (ST), G Udaygiri (ST), Bhanjanagar (UR), Dasapalla (SC), Boudh (UR) and Kantamal (UR).