Salt cultivators of Ganjam get a Sour deal

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Both Central and State governments have implemented a host of development schemes for farmers. However, workers engaged in salt cultivation are yet to get their dues. Salt cultivation has not yet been included in industry category depriving thousands of families of the benefits that are extended to those engaged in agriculture, fishery and horticulture sectors. Odisha produces 3,135 tonne of salt against its annual requirement of 6.7 lakh tonne including 4.50 lakh tonne for industries. Ganjam, with its salt producing centres at Sorala, Subani, Humma, Ganjam and Rambha contributes nearly 90 per cent of the State’s salt production.

However, salt cultivation in the district has been adversely affected for the last one decade due to various reasons, including natural calamities and lack of Government assistance.

Even as over 20,000 families earn their livelihood in the district from salt cultivation, owing to lack of patronage, mismanagement and monopoly of lease holders, more than 70 per cent of them have migrated to other States in search of better avenues. The rest are forced to lead a miserable life. The irony is that of the around 5,143 acre of salt producing area in the State, the operational area of 3,035 acre is under the Union Government’s Salt Board. Ganjam district has around 60 per cent of the operational land and the Salt Board authorities lease out the land for 20 years.The last lease auction was held in 2011 but cultivation was not taken up by the lessees.

Salt producing area of around 1,700 acres in the district was taken on lease by individuals including around 1,200 acres in Humma area. But the area has reduced, said Surath Pradhan, president of Bateswar Salt Workers Union (BSWU). He said factors like faulty policy of the Centre and lack of action by the State Government have affected salt production in the district and deprived thousands of salt farmers’ families of livelihood.

Pradhan said salt cultivation was stopped at Sorala and Subani in 2012 and the 2,000-odd salt workers from the area abandoned their houses and settled in other States. A similar situation prevails in Humma area but here some of the salt worker families still reside in their villages as they are reluctant to leave their native place. The families have started preparation for cultivating salt on less than 25 acres of land. Pradhan said over 18,000 families of Pailibandh, Humma and Ramgarh panchayats are directly or indirectly dependent on salt farming. He said the Salt Board commissioner’s office at Rajasthan and the deputy commissioner’s office at West Bengal have been entrusted with the task of looking after Odisha. The office, headed by a superintendent at Humma, has 12 staff.

But as salt production has come to a halt, the staff are sitting idle. “We had appealed to all the offices concerned, including the commissioners, to utilise the salt pits or hand them over to the State Government but in vain,” said Pradhan. BSWU has urged the Ganjam Collector to allow salt workers to utilise the salt pits for salt cultivation and to include the workers under Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers scheme.