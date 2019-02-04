Teacher held for rape on pretext of marriage

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a teacher of a Government-run high school in Dharmasala area here for allegedly raping his colleague on the pretext of marriage. The accused teacher is 35-year-old Binod Bihari Sethy, the headmaster in-charge of Sundaria high school in Dharmasala block.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the school’s PET, with Dharmasala police, the accused, a native of Neulpur village, had an affair with her and kept physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. However, he went back on his promise and critically assaulted her when she insisted for marriage.

“The lady teacher asked Sethy to marry her on Saturday. But the accused refused. When the victim insisted, he assaulted her physically,” said Dharmasala IIC Umakanta Nayak. The accused had kept physical relationship with the victim for over three years on the promise of marriage, he said.

On hearing the victim’s screams, her colleagues rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was admitted to Dharmasala community health centre. After her discharge from the hospital, she lodged a complaint with police in this regard on Saturday night.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and raided Sethy’s house late in the night and arrested him. Later, medical examination of both the accused and the victim was conducted at the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur town. Sethy was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.