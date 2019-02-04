Wait till polls, Naveen tells Shah

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday hit back at BJP national president Amit Shah saying that the people of Odisha will decide which government will stay after the 2019 elections.

“We should await the results of the 2019 elections. They (the people) will decide which government will be thrown away and which government will stay,” the Chief Minister said in response to Shah’s call to party workers to root out and throw away the BJD Government in Odisha.

The BJD supremo was also equally severe in his criticism of the ‘fused transformer’ jibe from Shah. “I understand he said my government is a fused transformer. We will wait and see, who is the fused transformer and who is the transformer of Odisha,” he said.

Naveen reiterated BJD’s policy of maintaining equi-distance from Congress and BJP while reacting sharply to the BJP president’s comment that BJD is the ‘B’ team of Congress. He said, “We are an ‘A’ team on our own and equidistant from both the BJP and Congress.”

The Chief Minister dismissed the Mission 120+ of Shah for the BJP in Odisha in the Assembly elections by describing it as an absurd idea. “To me, it sounds absolutely absurd,” he said.

Naveen expressed confidence over BJD’s performance in the upcoming elections in the State by saying that the people will bless it with a large number of seats this time also. “I think the people will bless us as usual with a large number of seats,” he said.

The Chief Minister will seek re-election in the ensuing poll to come to power for fifth time in a row. The BJD now has 117 members in the 147-member State Assembly.

Earlier in the day, addressing BJP’s national Scheduled Tribes’ convention at Puri, Shah described the Naveen Patnaik-led Government in Odisha a ‘burnt transformer’ and urged his party workers to uproot it and throw it out.