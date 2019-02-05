8 communally-sensitive booths in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: AS many as 49, 919 new voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections in Malkangiri. Of them, 6,527 are in the age group of 18 and 19 years.The total number of voters in the district as per the final Special Summary Revision-2019, stands at 4,09,466.

At least 540 booths will come up for the election of which, 297 will be in Malkangiri Assembly constituency and 243 in Chitrakonda constituency.Compared to male voters, the number of female voters is more in the district. There are 2,00,199 male voters, 2,09,249 women and 18 transgender voters.

Assistant Collector RK Nayak said of the 297 booths in Malkangiri Assembly constituency, 57 are hyper-sensitive and nine are sensitive. There are 75 hyper-sensitive, 32 sensitive booths under Chitrakonda Assembly constituency.

This apart, five booths like Siripeta, Manaskonda, Sirapalli, Chitrangpalli and Gumuka in Malkangiri constituency and three booths like Surlikonda, Patraput and Parkajhadi in Chitrakonda constituency are prone to communal violence, he added.