Amidst Congress boycott, Governor praises State’s steady growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Budget session of the Assembly started on a noisy note on Monday with Congress boycotting the address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. Targeting the Governor without mentioning his name, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said outside the House there is no necessity or justification of listening to the address from a person who acts like a ‘pracharak’ outside the House and is all praise for the government inside the House. The BJP members were present in the Assembly during the address.

The address did not have any announcements and only mentioned schemes launched by the State Government during its tenure. Amidst the Congress boycott, the Governor read out his speech stating that political stability has provided the State with an ‘unrestricted space’ for growth and development.

Stating that Odisha’s economy is on the path of steady growth, the Governor said the State has been consistently growing at a rate higher than the national average. “Odisha’s economy is on the path of steady growth. From subsistence to sustenance and from sustenance to surplus, Odisha’s pace of transformation has been exceptional and growth inclusive,” he said.

The State Government is ‘untiringly striving to eradicate poverty, accelerate the pace of economic growth, reduce regional disparity and gender differences’ through various socio-economic measures and pro-people initiative, he said and added, “Stability has provided us an unrestricted space for growth and development. Our transparent ways of governance have made us responsive and responsible to the changing needs of our time.”

Stating that Odisha has achieved significant improvement in finance during past 18 years by implementing various fiscal reforms, the Governor said the State has been able to adhere to all parameters envisaged in its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. “The debt stress of the State has been brought down to 17.8 per cent in 2017-18 from 50.7 per cent in 2002-03, due to concerted efforts of my Government. Similarly, the interest payment to revenue receipt ratio has been brought down from 40.2 per cent in 2001-02 to 5.9 per cent in 2017-18,” he said.

Prof Lal said the Government has approved 2,428 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore during 2018-19 to accelerate the pace of development in Western Odisha. Of the 2,158 km single-lane state highways, 1,700 km have been covered and the rest will be completed by the end of 2019-20, he said.

The Government has completed four major and medium irrigation projects - Rukura, Upper Indravati Extension, Ret and Titlagarh Irrigation projects, he said and added two other major and medium projects like Lower Indra and Telengiri will be completed soon.

“The BJD Government has launched schemes like KALIA for the welfare of farmers and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to facilitate treatment of patients. Besides, my government has also provided 65,000 smartphones to farmers,” he added.