Baijayant Panda shown black flag

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supporters showed black flags to former Kendrapada MP Baijayant Panda at Marsaghai here on Monday when the latter was on way to Juna to meet some villagers.

Around 30 BJD workers greeted Panda with black flags at Marsaghair Chowk and raised slogans against him.On being informed, police rushed to the spot to prevent any law and order situation, said Marsaghai IIC Kalandi Behera.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Panda condemned the incident. “I have been doing many developmental works in Kendrapara. Nobody can stop me for doing good work. We will not tolerate any goondaism in the district,” he said.

After his suspension from BJD, 55-year-old Panda resigned from his Lok Sabha membership last year.

He was also a Rajya Sabha Member of BJD from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2006 to 2009. Later, Panda was elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency twice as BJD candidate in 2009 and 2014.

During his visit to the district on the day, the former MP met parents of one Abinash Rath of Juna village who was killed in a road accident recently.