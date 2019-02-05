Home States Odisha

Bomikhal flyover to open soon

After getting delayed following several hurdles in its construction, Bomikhal flyover will finally see the light of the day soon.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After getting delayed following several hurdles in its construction, Bomikhal flyover will finally see the light of the day soon. The flyover will be open to public after February 10, informed officials of Public Works Department on Monday.

Chief Engineer, PWD, OP Patel said construction work and painting are being given finishing touches.
Executive Engineer of R&B Division-IV in the city Pramod Kumar Nayak said, “Now we are carrying out the curing of slab at the approach path of the bridge near Ekamra cinema hall which will be completed by February 10,” Nayak said, adding “In this period the remaining minor works will be finished and bridge handed over to government for inauguration.”

Construction of the bridge has been delayed by at least four years.The project was sanctioned in 2008-09 and its construction started in 2012-13. The bridge, however, missed its deadline of March 2015 and then August 2016. The poor work also claimed two lives delaying the work further and deadline of November 2017 and October 2018 were also missed. This forced the State Government to remove the private firm engaged for the project and take up the work on its own.

