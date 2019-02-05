Home States Odisha

Chill to continue for next 3 days

The prevailing cold conditions in the State will continue for three more days.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prevailing cold conditions in the State will continue for three more days.Cold and dry weather condition will prevail in different parts Odisha till February 7 after which the interior pockets may witness moderate rainfall.The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University stated that clear sky would cause nights to be cooler and days to be hotter till February 7.

The day temperature will rise above 30 degree C in some parts of the State. A western disturbance in eastern India may cause moderate rainfall with thunderstorm accompanied by hail between February 8 and 10 in north Odisha districts, a bulletin issued by CEC said.

Director of CEC Sarat Sahu said there will be an increase in night temperature from February 7 due to cloudy weather. However, there may be decrease in night temperature again from February 11.
Meteorological  officials said the cold condition on Monday was appreciably below normal over south coastal Odisha. The lowest minimum temperature of 10 degree C was recorded at Angul, while highest temperature of 34 degree C was recorded at Malkangiri during the day, they said.

