National Conference of State PSCs kicks off

BHUBANESWAR: The 21st National Conference of State Public Service Commissions commenced here on Monday.Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, who attended the event organised by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), interacted with delegates on the duties and responsibilities of PSCs in the field of conducting examinations and challenges in meeting constitutional need.

Chairman of UPSC Arvind Saxena, who presided over the conference, said PSCs have always played a lead role in holding recruitments without discrimination. The conference was attended by PSC chairpersons from 28 States.

Chairman of Telangana Public Service Commission and Chairman of Standing Committee of this National-level Conference Prof Ghanta Chakrapani spoke on the use of technology to bring transparency in the service and administrative matter of PSCs. Chairman of OPSC Brig (Retd) LC Patnaik was also present.