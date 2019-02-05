Naveen’s message on safe driving

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Careless driving and unsafe use of roads are the major reasons for accidents, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday. Taking to twitter the Chief Minister wrote, “Careless driving and unsafe use of the roads are the major reasons for accidents. Awareness and adequate precautions can play a significant role in reducing accidents.”

On the first day of 30th National Road Safety Week here, Naveen also urged people to join the drive to make roads safer to save valuable lives.During the week, which will continue till February 10, thrust will be on creating awareness on traffic rules. On the day, Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan

Sahu flagged off a walkathon from KIIT campus to driving test track in Chandrasekharpur.Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said several events have been planned in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the week. Traffic awareness vehicles or Sadak Suraksha Raths were flagged off from Cuttack. Bhubaneswar RTO-II in-charge Sanjay Behera informed about installation of CCTV cameras between Chandikhole and Khurda to check accidents.