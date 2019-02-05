Odisha BJP women's wing launches campaign against Naveen Patnaik government

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP women's wing in Odisha has launched a state-wide campaign against the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government to highlight the "atrocities" against women and the state government's alleged complicity.

The BJP’s women wing has alleged that the “anti-women policy” of the Naveen Patnaik government has led to increased crimes against women.

Under the campaign titled “Jabab Maguchhi Odisha” (Odisha is asking for answers) starting from Tuesday, a “Jabab Maguchhi Rath” will be passing through all the 147 constituencies of the state to portray the alleged atrocities against women.

“The Rath will travel in all the 147 constituencies of Odisha, where we will be showing the video we have made on a girl who was gang-raped and killed by the BJD goons in 2011,” said Lekhasri Samantsinghar, state general secretary, BJP.

“Law and order is completely devastated in Odisha, crimes against women are happening every day and the government is sleeping over it since 19 years,” she said.

“In many cases, the BJD’s own leaders, MLAs and MPs are involved and are shielding the criminals, and the Chief Minister never responds. BJP is running an extensive campaign that Odisha is unsafe for women and the government has failed to provide justice,” said Lekhasri Samantsinghar.