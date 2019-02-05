Home States Odisha

Parents’ body threatens hunger stir from today

Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha has decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday protesting non-revision of fee structure for private schools.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha has decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday protesting non-revision of fee structure for private schools.Accusing the State Government of adopting a dilly-dallying approach over the issue, members of the parents’ body said though the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) of the School and Mass Education department has already recommended a revised fee structure for all the private and English medium schools, it is yet to be notified.

“The FRC’s revised fee structure was approved by the department last year and sent to the Chief Minister’s Office for further action. But it is yet to announce the new fee structure for private schools,” said Nrusingha Sahu, spokesman of the association.

Alleging that most of the private schools are charging exorbitant fees and additional expenses, Sahu said if a transparent fee structure for all private schools is not announced before the commencement of next academic session, parents will continue to face the problem and they will be exploited by these schools during admission of their wards.

“Protesting the delay, the Mahasangha has decided to stage hunger strike in front of heads of departments building here from Tuesday. The strike will continue till the announcement in made,” said Mahasangha vice-chairman Prasanna Bisoyi.

Directorate of Secondary Education sources said as per FCR recommendation, `15,000 annual fee has been fixed for UKG admission, `17,000 for admission into Classes I to V, `20,000 for Classes VI to VIII, `22,000 for Classes IX and X and `25,000 for Classes XI and XII. However, the private schools are opposing the revised fee structure. Till last year, 10,39,120 students were enrolled in private schools in the State.

Acting on the complaint of parents’ association regarding excess fee demand by some private schools here, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Khurda Collector to inquire into the matter and take action without any delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp