Parents’ body threatens hunger stir from today

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha has decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday protesting non-revision of fee structure for private schools.Accusing the State Government of adopting a dilly-dallying approach over the issue, members of the parents’ body said though the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) of the School and Mass Education department has already recommended a revised fee structure for all the private and English medium schools, it is yet to be notified.

“The FRC’s revised fee structure was approved by the department last year and sent to the Chief Minister’s Office for further action. But it is yet to announce the new fee structure for private schools,” said Nrusingha Sahu, spokesman of the association.

Alleging that most of the private schools are charging exorbitant fees and additional expenses, Sahu said if a transparent fee structure for all private schools is not announced before the commencement of next academic session, parents will continue to face the problem and they will be exploited by these schools during admission of their wards.

“Protesting the delay, the Mahasangha has decided to stage hunger strike in front of heads of departments building here from Tuesday. The strike will continue till the announcement in made,” said Mahasangha vice-chairman Prasanna Bisoyi.

Directorate of Secondary Education sources said as per FCR recommendation, `15,000 annual fee has been fixed for UKG admission, `17,000 for admission into Classes I to V, `20,000 for Classes VI to VIII, `22,000 for Classes IX and X and `25,000 for Classes XI and XII. However, the private schools are opposing the revised fee structure. Till last year, 10,39,120 students were enrolled in private schools in the State.

Acting on the complaint of parents’ association regarding excess fee demand by some private schools here, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Khurda Collector to inquire into the matter and take action without any delay.