Pradhan targets Naveen, Mamata in ponzi scams; Cong trains gun on BJP

Published: 05th February 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Congress on Monday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to support his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in her fight to ‘save the Constitution’, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that both the Chief Ministers are involved in chit fund scam and those who have looted people’s money will be punished.

Alleging that all the forces which have looted people’s money have joined hands to oppose the CBI action in West Bengal, the Union Minister said both BJD and TMC were chief patrons of Saradha, Seashore and Artha Tatwa chit fund companies which duped thousands of people.

The Union Minister said the West Bengal Chief Minister for creating a Constitutional crisis by enacting such a drama only to cover up her misdeeds.Countering allegations that the Centre is harassing political opponents by using the CBI before the elections, Pradhan said the premier investigating agency is probing into the chit fund scam under a Supreme Court directive and the inquiry is going on even before 2014 when NDA won elections and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. “There is no question of any political party in the investigation,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra came down heavily on the Centre for using the CBI for political gains.“They (the Centre and BJP) are threatening political opponents by issuing CBI notices and arrest warrants as per their wish. This has raised questions on federal structure of the Constitution,” he said.

Stating that democracy is in danger because of the autocratic behaviour of the Prime Minister, Mishra condemned the use of CBI against Kolkata police by violating Constitution and law. Failure of CBI to provide any evidence against the Kolkata Police Commissioner in the Supreme Court has proved that the entire move was politically guided, he said.

President of Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain described the behaviour of Mamata as that of a trade union leader.Not allowing CBI officers to do their duty and detaining them in police station will be recorded in the history of the country, Swain said and added that earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal had enacted a similar drama by sitting on a dharna on the road.

Stating that Supreme Court should immediately intervene and reprimand Mamata and West Bengal Government over the incident, Swain demanded strong action against police officials who detained the CBI officers in police station.

