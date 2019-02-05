Home States Odisha

Real estate firm’s director held for fraud

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday arrested the director of Shreya Infrastructure Services Limited, Gatikrushna Dash, for land fraud.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday arrested the director of Shreya Infrastructure Services Limited, Gatikrushna Dash, for land fraud. The agency had registered a case in this regard in December last year basing on the complaint of a potential flat buyer Debadutta Routray.
Firm’s managing director Himanshu Shekhar Nayak along with Dash had opened an office in Saheed Nagar. They had collected ` five crore from over 100 customers in 2014-15 for providing studio apartments at Sipasarubali in Puri.

The deal was to provide each flat at `9.5 lakh. The buyers were supposed to get the possession of flats within three years from the date of agreement.“Dash had made the agreements with the customers as authorised signatory of the company. However, officials of the firm did not execute the deal and later closed the office. Dash was apprehended and produced before a court in Cuttack on Monday,” a EOW officer said.

About five cases were earlier registered against the firm and its managing director by Saheed Nagar and Pipili police over similar complaints.EOW had earlier arrested Nayak and managing director of Real Value Developers and Builders Private Limited Ramachandra Patra in connection with the case.

Comments

