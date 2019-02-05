Home States Odisha

Youth Congress begins ‘Panchayat Chalo’ drive

Published: 05th February 2019 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Youth Congress on Monday launched ‘Panchayat Chalo, Ward Chalo’ programme in the State from Sahaspur gram panchayat under Rairakhol Assembly constituency, ahead of the election. It is aimed at connecting party workers with people at the grassroots.

National Secretary of All India Youth Congress, Riyazul Ansari said they will make people aware about how the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has cheated people of the country. Attacking the BJP Government, he said while the saffron party works for industrialists, Congress works for the cause of the poor and downtrodden, middle-class and women.

Ansari also accused BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik of failing to fulfil aspirations of the youth in the State. While the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has announced allowances for the unemployed, the Odisha Government has done nothing for the youth. “The BJD government has tried to evade farm loan waiver demand by launching the KALIA scheme, which cannot solve the real problems of farmers, he said.

