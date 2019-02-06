Home States Odisha

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain dies at 71, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

Family members said Swain, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar a few days ago.

Published: 06th February 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha MP from Aska and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Ladu Kishore Swain passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday night. He was 71.

Family members said Swain, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He is survived by his widow Manjula Swain, two sons and a daughter.

Born on July 8, 1947 at Pathara village under Kabisuryanagar Tehsil in Ganjam district, Swain had completed his graduation in Arts from Khallikote (Autonomous) College, Berhampur.

He was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009 and represented Kabisuryanagar assembly segment.

Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket in 2014 and served as a member of the Parliamentary Committees on Rural Development and Welfare of other Backward Classes.

He was also a member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and a member of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research since 2016.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over his death.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Shri Ladu Kishore Swain, MP (LS) from Aska, Odisha. He contributed immensely to society in various roles. My condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues,”
tweeted Kovind.

The Prime Minister spoke to Swain’s son Nachiketa and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. “Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Shri Ladu Kishore Swain Ji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy,” tweeted Modi.

The Chief Minister also expressed shock over Swain’s death. “Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of the state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace,” Naveen said.

Many other national and state leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also condoled his death.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday after all members paid tribute to the sitting MP while an obituary motion was moved for the late parliamentarian at the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Swain’s last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Pathara in Kabisuryanagar.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ladu Kishore Swain Lok Sabha BJD Biju Janata Dal Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp