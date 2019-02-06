BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain dies at 71, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha MP from Aska and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Ladu Kishore Swain passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday night. He was 71.

Family members said Swain, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He is survived by his widow Manjula Swain, two sons and a daughter.

Born on July 8, 1947 at Pathara village under Kabisuryanagar Tehsil in Ganjam district, Swain had completed his graduation in Arts from Khallikote (Autonomous) College, Berhampur.

He was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009 and represented Kabisuryanagar assembly segment.

Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket in 2014 and served as a member of the Parliamentary Committees on Rural Development and Welfare of other Backward Classes.

He was also a member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and a member of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research since 2016.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over his death.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Shri Ladu Kishore Swain, MP (LS) from Aska, Odisha. He contributed immensely to society in various roles. My condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues,”

tweeted Kovind.

The Prime Minister spoke to Swain’s son Nachiketa and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. “Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Shri Ladu Kishore Swain Ji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy,” tweeted Modi.

The Chief Minister also expressed shock over Swain’s death. “Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of the state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace,” Naveen said.

Many other national and state leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also condoled his death.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday after all members paid tribute to the sitting MP while an obituary motion was moved for the late parliamentarian at the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Swain’s last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Pathara in Kabisuryanagar.

