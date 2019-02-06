Home States Odisha

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

Biju Janata Dal MP from Aska, Ladu Kishore Swain passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday night.

Published: 06th February 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Aska, Ladu Kishore Swain passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday night.

He was admitted to Apollo hospital here on Tuesday due to kidney ailments.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid homage to Swain on Twitter and wrote, "Shocked to hear the demise of Ladu Kishore Swain, MP, Aska. Convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family. Late Sri Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace."

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. Swain garnered over five lakh votes and won with a majority of over three lakh votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Ladu Kishore Swain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp