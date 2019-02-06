Home States Odisha

Cong, BJP shift focus to W Odisha

 With elections a few months away, the BJP and Congress have shifted their focus to Western Odisha, which can tilt the balance for any political party.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections a few months away, the BJP and Congress have shifted their focus to Western Odisha, which can tilt the balance for any political party.
While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings at Bhawanipatna and Rourkela on Wednesday, BJP president Amit Shah will visit Odisha again on February 15 and address a rally at Sambalpur.

Gandhi will visit Odisha only after a gap of 12 days to intensify his pre-poll campaign in the State.
The Congress supremo, who had addressed a massive public meeting near Tamando on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar during his first visit, will target the tribal vote bank during his second visit.
During his last visit to Kalahandi district in 2010 Rahul had introduced himself as the sentinel of Niyamgiri tribals, who were then fighting against attempts by the State Government to introduce mining in the hills.

Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das said whenever Rahul visited Kalahandi, history has been created. “Leave alone the urban areas, the zeal among the party workers in rural areas of Kalahandi is so intense that we are not able to provide them with adequate vehicles to attend the public meeting of our party supremo,” he added.

Das said the Congress in Odisha will gain a lot with the visit of Rahul since he is the party leader. “The people of India now want to see him as the Prime Minister,” he said.
After addressing the public meeting at Bhawanipatna, Rahul will leave for Rourkela to address another public meeting before leaving for New Delhi in the afternoon.

State BJP president Basant Panda said Shah will hold a meeting with booth-level organisers of four Lok Sabha constituencies of Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh. About 60,000 booth level organisers are likely to attend, he said.

This will be Shah’s third visit to Odisha this year and second within 12 days. His last visit was on February 3 when he addressed a meeting of BJP’s ST Morcha at Puri. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp