Couple murdered in loot bid, 3 arrested

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: AN elderly couple was murdered and their bodies dumped in a well at Khuntakata village under Sadar police limits late on Monday night.

The couple, Nilu Naik and his wife Kasturi, worked in a stone crushing unit. On Monday night, three criminals belonging to the same village entered their house and attempted to steal `1,200 in cash and a gunny bag of rice. However, Nilu and Kasturi saw the criminals and threatened them of informing the village heads and police about it.

Fearing backlash from the villagers, the criminals killed the couple with sharp weapons and dumped their bodies in a well nearby. Receiving information, Keonjhar Sadar police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused from the village. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

The criminals - Fakir Sethy, Umakanta Sethy and Akshaya Sethy - were produced in local court which remanded them in judicial custody. Police recovered Nilu and Kasturi’s bodies from the well and sent them to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.