Fire leaves 24 tribal families homeless

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 24 families belonging to the primitive Khadia Mankadia community were rendered homeless after a massive fire destroyed their thatched houses at Sialinai village in the buffer zone of Similipal Tiger Reserve on Monday night.

All of them were moved from the Similipal Tiger Reserve as part of the habitation relocation.

Forest ranger of Karanjia Saroj Kumar Panda said he received information on the fire mishap at around 8.30 pm. A team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of locals. They later rushed to Tato to arrange food for the victims. “No sooner did we reach Tato, news of another fire mishap came in,” he said.

The Fire fighters as well as the local BDO and Tehsildar were also intimated about the incident. By the time Fire Services personnel reached the village, the houses were completely gutted. A child who received burn injuries in the mishap was hospitalised and is now stated to be out of danger.

Panda said while some of the affected people were shifted to the colony set up for victims of a fire mishap which had rendered 16 families homeless around 14 days back, the others were sent to Tato forest office where they were provided cooked food and clothes. He suspected foul-play in the fire mishap.

This is the second such incident in the village this year. At least 16 houses were gutted on January 23 following which the affected families were shifted to a colony near Sialinai. The colony was constructed with contingency fund of the Forest department and assistance provided by local administration. After the incident, a few bottles of country liquor was recovered from some of the houses that were destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Sankar Pani has accused the district administration and Forest department of being apathetic towards the plight of villagers who belong to primitive vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). The authorities are yet to adopt the relocation norms for PVTGs and implement Forest Rights Act. “The department should relocate the villagers in a dignified manner and take preventive measures to avoid recurrence of such fire mishaps incidents in future,” he said.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) of Similipal Tiger Reserve Shashi Paul said relocated families have been provided houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. The ones residing in thatched houses will get soon be given concrete dwellings under the Government scheme.

As many as 73 PVTG families, who were residing in Ramjodi village near the buffer zone of Similipal biosphere reserve, were relocated to Sialinai on June 10 last year.