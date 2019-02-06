Home States Odisha

Former Congress MLA Jogesh Singh​ joins ruling BJD

Welcoming the former legislator, Naveen Patnaik said Jogesh Singh's joining will further strengthen the BJD in the tribal dominated Sundargarh.

Published: 06th February 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Odisha MLA Jogesh Singh

Former Odisha MLA Jogesh Singh

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha MLA Jogesh Singh formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday, three weeks after he resigned from the Congress.

Singh, who represented Sundargarh Assembly seat, joined the BJD in the presence of Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik.

Welcoming the former legislator, Patnaik said Singh's joining will further strengthen the BJD in the tribal dominated Sundargarh.

Singh's entry into the ruling BJD coincided with the visit of Congress President Rahul Gandhi to Odisha to address rallies at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Rourkela in Sundrgarh district on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Odisha will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said he will work with dedication and commitment under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik for speedy development of Sundargarh and welfare of its people.

Singh had on January 18 sent his resignation to the AICC president Rahul Gandhi on 'moral ground' after he was suspended by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on charge of making alleged anti-party remarks.

The party had suspended Singh from Congress after he publicly praised BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on several occasions.

Subsequently, he resigned as member of Odisha Assembly on January 22.

Prior to his suspension, Singh, a two-time MLA had also announced that he would not join Rahul Gandhis meeting in Bhubaneswar on January 25.

Singh's entry into the BJD comes close on the heels of former Congress MLA from Jharsuguda, Naba Kishore Das joining the ruling party last month.

Das, who was OPCC working president, had earlier resigned from the grand old party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jogesh Singh Odisha Congress  BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp