Gridco demands higher bulk power supply tariff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-run power trading utility, Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco), on Tuesday urged Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for upward revision of bulk supply price to meet its annual revenue requirement for 2019-20.

Projecting its revenue requirement for coming financial year at Rs 9,134.21 crore, Gridco has urged OERC to fix the bulk supply price at 326.77 paise per unit.

In its annual revenue requirement (ARR) and bulk supply price (BSP) applications, the power trading corporation has estimated to sell 27,953 million unit (MU) of energy to the four distribution companies, Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu), Northern Eastern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco), Southern Electricity Supply Company (Southco) and Western Electricity Supply Company (Wesco).

Considering transmission loss of 3.25 per cent (939.16 MU), Gridco has requested the Commission to approve procurement of energy of 28,897.16 MU from different sources at an average price of 266.15 paise per unit.

Estimating that its revenue earning from sale of power will be Rs 7,733.48 crore at the existing BSP of 276.66 paise per unit approved for 2018-19 fiscal, there will be a revenue gap of Rs 1,400.73 crore during 2019-20, said Gridco CMD Hemant Sharma.

Submitting two proposals to OERC, Sharma said ARR of the company will by Rs 9,134.21 crore for 2019-20 fiscal, if OERC allowed repayment of principal loan amount on securitised dues amounting to Rs 1,016.96 crore. The proposed ARR also includes power purchase cost of Rs 7,690.82 crore, and interest and financing charges of Rs 409.42 crore. In such a scenario, the average BSP will be 326.77 paise per unit.

Giving an alternative, the Gridco CMD said if the special appropriation of Rs 1,016.94 crore (bank loans and OHPC securitisation dues) will be deferred, its revenue requirement through energy charge will be Rs 8117.27 crore. Even after deferment of amount, it will have a revenue deficit of Rs 383.79 crore at the existing BSP. The BSP proposed by it is 290.39 paise per unit to recover the cost.

Of its total energy requirement, Gridco has planned to procure 2,2820.27 MU from State sources at a cost of Rs 5,755.45 crore with an average cost of Rs 252.21 paise per unit. Purchase estimate from Central utilities is Rs 1933.19 crore for 6,076.89 MU from Central sector.

About 10 objectors, who had submitted their views, strongly opposed Gridco demand for higher BSP. The Commission has preserved the tariff order which is likely to be passed in the last week of March.