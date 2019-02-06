Home States Odisha

Gridco demands higher bulk power supply tariff

Projecting its revenue requirement for coming financial year at Rs 9,134.21 crore, Gridco has urged OERC to fix the bulk supply price at 326.77 paise per unit.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-run power trading utility, Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco), on Tuesday urged Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for upward revision of bulk supply price to meet its annual revenue requirement for 2019-20.
Projecting its revenue requirement for coming financial year at Rs 9,134.21 crore, Gridco has urged OERC to fix the bulk supply price at 326.77 paise per unit.

In its annual revenue requirement (ARR) and bulk supply price (BSP) applications, the power trading corporation has estimated to sell 27,953 million unit (MU) of energy to the four distribution companies, Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu), Northern Eastern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco), Southern Electricity Supply Company (Southco) and Western Electricity Supply Company (Wesco).
Considering transmission loss of 3.25 per cent (939.16 MU), Gridco has requested the Commission to approve procurement of energy of 28,897.16 MU from different sources at an average price of 266.15 paise per unit.

Estimating that its revenue earning from sale of power will be Rs 7,733.48 crore at the existing BSP of  276.66 paise per unit approved for 2018-19 fiscal, there will be a revenue gap of Rs 1,400.73 crore during 2019-20, said Gridco CMD Hemant Sharma.
Submitting two proposals to OERC, Sharma said ARR of the company will by Rs 9,134.21 crore for 2019-20 fiscal, if OERC allowed repayment of principal loan amount on securitised dues amounting to Rs 1,016.96 crore. The proposed ARR also includes power purchase cost of Rs 7,690.82 crore, and interest and financing charges of Rs 409.42 crore. In such a scenario, the average BSP will be 326.77 paise per unit.

Giving an alternative,  the Gridco CMD said if the special appropriation of Rs 1,016.94 crore (bank loans and OHPC securitisation dues) will be deferred, its revenue requirement through energy charge will be Rs 8117.27 crore. Even after deferment of amount, it will have a revenue deficit of Rs 383.79 crore at the existing BSP. The BSP proposed by it is 290.39 paise per unit to recover the cost.
Of its total energy requirement, Gridco has planned to procure 2,2820.27 MU from State sources at a cost of Rs 5,755.45 crore with an average cost of Rs 252.21 paise per unit. Purchase estimate from Central utilities is Rs 1933.19 crore for 6,076.89 MU from Central sector. 
About 10 objectors, who had submitted their views, strongly opposed Gridco demand for higher BSP. The Commission has preserved the tariff order which is likely to be passed in the last week of March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp