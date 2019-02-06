KBK is BJD’s priority, says Naveen

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/NABARANGPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the KBK region has always been the focus of his Government and accused the Centre of neglecting it time and again.

Addressing a meeting organised by Biju Yuva Bahini at Ekamaba in Jeypore, the Chief Minister said his Government is working towards all round development of KBK region and has been pumping crores of rupees for socio-economic development of tribal people.

The State Government has earmarked `2,000 crore for development of Koraput, he said and asked the audience ‘Apana Mane Khusi Ta?’ “The funds will be used for many development projects including construction of bridges over Muran and Kolab reservoir,” Naveen added.

Later in the day, he inaugurated 31 projects worth `1,136 crore and laid foundation stones for another 94 projects worth `749 crore to be taken up by Rural Development Department. Among the projects inaugurated is the much-awaited Telingiri medium irrigation project, which would irrigate 9,952 hectare land in Borriguma and Jeypore blocks to benefit farmers in 52 villages. The project was pending from 2003.

Despite heavy security in the town, both BJP and Congress workers tried to oppose the Chief Minister’s visit. Police detained 100 Congress members including District Congress Committee president Minakhi Bahinipati, who were marching in a rally towards the BJD meeting venue. The party has been opposing the selection criteria for appointment to various vacant government posts in the town. Eight BJP members were also taken into preventive custody when they tried to show black flags to the Chief Minister at the venue.

Naveen was accompanied by Koraput MP Jhinna Hikaka, among others.

At Umerkote in Nabarangpur, Naveen asserted that no one can stop the onward march of the State.

Attacking the Centre for neglecting KBK, he said the BJP-led Central Government has stopped funding development projects for the region. “We will not allow anyone to derail development of KBK. Hence, the State Government has been using its own funds to implement various projects under Biju KBK Yojana,” he said.

Speaking about KALIA, he said the scheme is being lauded in several quarters in the country. KALIA scheme, Naveen said, will continue for years to come and it will also help children of the farmers under the KALIA scholarship scheme. He criticised the Centre for reducing scholarship funds for SC students in the State.

Naveen added that he has discussed the various issues being faced by Bengali people residing in Umerkote with higher officials of the State Government and necessary steps will be taken. Umerkote is home to over 40,000 Bengalis.

The Chief Minister dedicated 12 projects worth `19 crore to people and laid foundation for 16 new projects worth `1,097 crore in Nabarangpur district.