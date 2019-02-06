Maoists oppose bridge work, set ablaze machines

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: After a brief lull, Maoists struck again in Kandhamal district on Monday night.

They torched six machines at a bridge construction site in Jharipani village under Belghar police limits and left a poster behind ordering the construction firm to stop the work immediately. The bridge on the Jharipani-Belghar road was being constructed by BKD Constructions firm. A group of 20 Maoists arrived at the site and set ablaze the machines including a JCB.

In a poster found near the site, Maoists alleged that the bridge is being constructed to loot minerals and other natural resources from the area and threatened the firm against continuing the work. The Maoists have been opposing road and bridge construction and other developmental works in the area. Police have launched combing operation to track down the ultras.

In the first week of January, Maoists had killed a man suspecting him of being a police informer and torched five vehicles that were engaged in a road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojan in Patiambha village of the district.