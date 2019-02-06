NCPCR moots probe against 13 homes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has flagged some shelter homes in Odisha for influencing ‘religious conversions’.

A report by the apex child rights panel has pointed out that “children, irrespective of their religious backgrounds, were taught religious text like Bible in some of the homes.”

The seven-page report, submitted to Women and Child Development Ministry and Odisha Government on Tuesday, recommended that the State Government should register FIR against 13 homes and initiate probe for “promoting certain religion in some shelter homes” and violating various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“Children, who are in need of care and protection, face multiple deprivations and are vulnerable to get influenced. Further police enquiry is needed on the matter,” the report said.

Acting on a directive of the Ministry in the aftermath of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at Good News India Dream Centre at Beltikiri in Dhenkanal, a nine-member team of the Commission, led by NCPCR Registrar R G Anand and member Yashwant Jain, had visited the State in December and carried out detailed investigations in 50 shelter homes in 19 districts.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said some findings were shocking and the allegations on whether the homes were influencing children for religious conversion were found to be true.

“We have received evidences of conversion in seven/eight homes. Identity of a child is his/her right. Nobody will be permitted to violate a child’s right by changing his/her identity. The Commission will not tolerate this,” he said. The Commission has also asked closure of five shelter homes and shifting of children from two child care institutions as those lack infrastructure and basic facilities.

The report indicated that 28 child care institutions do not have minimum standard of care and basic facilities like toilets and safe drinking water while children are kept in unhygienic conditions in many such homes.

The inspection found inadequate security arrangements in 21 homes. While many homes are running without valid registration, a large number of children are kept without the order of Child Welfare Committee. There are no female staff in the homes sheltering girls and no care plan for children, the report stated.

Criticising the State Government for its poor monitoring system to oversee the working of shelter homes, the Commission suggested mapping of child care institutions running without any regulation.

“It has also been observed that several children, who would have been with their respective families, are kept in shelter homes only for funding purposes. The homes have not maintained inclusiveness and secularism as children of a particular faith have been kept in homes run by the same faith,” Kanoongo pointed out.

