Home States Odisha

NNKS protests ‘illegal’ arrest of farmers

Later in the afternoon, irate activists of NNKS lifted the blockades after police released the farmers and brought them to the protest sites at Tarapur and Balikuda.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Terming arrests of farmers ahead of their demonstration in the Capital as illegal, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) activists on Tuesday blocked Cuttack-Paradip State Highway at Tarapur in Raghunathpur and Cuttack-Naugaon National Highway at Balikuda Bazaar in protest against the police action.

Vehicular traffic on these two routes was severely affected due to the blockades. As NNKS has planned to gherao the Assembly on Wednesday, lakhs of farmers from different parts of the State are getting ready to participate in the agitation demanding price, pension and prestige. 

However, police, in a bid to foil the protest plan, arrested more than 10 farmers in Balikuda, Biridi, Raghunathpur and Naugaon on Monday night. Among those behind bars are block coordinator of NNKS Balikuda unit Mitu Das, Debasish Das, Kailash Parida, Laxmidhar Swain, Pabitra Nayak, Basant Nayak, Bhaskar Mohapatra, Gayadhar Parida and Gunanidhi Swain.

Later in the afternoon, irate activists of NNKS lifted the blockades after police released the farmers and brought them to the protest sites at Tarapur and Balikuda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp