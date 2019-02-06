Oppn ruckus in House

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on the second day of Budget session and no business could be transacted as Opposition Congress and BJP members created a ruckus demanding discussion on farmers’ issues and chit fund scam.

The day’s proceedings started with obituary reference to former minister Harihar Karan, who passed away on Monday, following which Congress and BJP members rushed to the well of the House, raised slogans against BJD Government.

While Congress members requested the Speaker to cancel the question hour to allow a discussion on issues concerning the farmers, the BJP MLAs who were wearing black aprons demanded a debate on the chit fund scam in the State.

The BJP legislators alleged outside the House that the ruling BJD is supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against CBI as it wants to protect the leaders of its party involved in the scam. The premier investigating agency which is probing into the chit fund scam in Odisha had recently issued notice to two former ministers and BJD MLAs in this regard.

Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House, first for one hour till 11.40 am and later till 3 pm. However, noisy scenes continued during the post lunch session with the Opposition MLAs continuing to shout slogans in the well against the State Government.

The House had to be adjourned several times even as the Speaker convened an all-party meeting to resolve the issue. The Speaker adjourned the House till Wednesday as Opposition members remained unrelenting in their demand and the issues could not be resolved.