Parents’ body calls off strike

The proposal, however, is pending at Chief Minister’s Office, members of the Mahasangha alleged.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha which had staged a hunger strike here on Tuesday seeking revision of fee structure for private schools withdrew it after getting an assurance from the State Government.

Mahasangha deputy chairman Prasanna Bisoyi said they called off the agitation after receiving assurance from Finance Minister that the revised fee structure as recommended by the Fee Regulatory Committee will be announced by the Government very soon.

Earlier in the day, members of the Mahasangha staged a hunger strike in front of the Heads of Departments building here seeking immediate implementation of the new uniform fee structure recommended by FRC prior to beginning of the 2019-10 academic session to prevent private schools from charging excess fee in the name of admission.

As per the FCR recommendation, School and Mass Education Department has fixed `15,000 annual fee for UKG admission, `17,000 for Class I to V admissions, `20,000 for Class VI to VIII, `22,000 for Class IX and X and `25,000 for Class XI and `27,000 for XII.
