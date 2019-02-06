Home States Odisha

Parthamaha is liquor-free

Parthamaha in Daringibadi block has become the first liquor-free panchayat of Kandhamal district. 

Published: 06th February 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Parthamaha in Daringibadi block has become the first liquor-free panchayat of Kandhamal district. The tribal dominated panchayat comprising 25 villages and 1,387 houses had once gained notoriety for its residents’ addiction to liquor. Acute poverty in the villages of the panchayat was attributed to the liquor menace. The battle to make Parthamaha liquor-free was started in 1994 by a social organisation called Nari Sangh. 

The organisation members realised that liquor posed a major obstacle to the panchayat’s development. Dalit families of the panchayat were involved in manufacturing and sale of alcohol and were also the victims of the menace. 

The liquor problem was so acute that around 89 per cent of the households were under debt. Around 31 per cent of standing turmeric crop grown in the area was being sold at throwaway prices by villagers who were desperate for money to buy liquor. In 1995, an attempt was made to make the panchayat alcohol-free but it failed due to interference of powerful liquor manufacturers. Similarly, several awareness meetings, cultural and orientation programmes were conducted under ‘Mada Mukti Abhiyan’ but it did not yield the desired result. 

In 2009, a social organisation ‘Antaranga Jubak Sangh’ (AJS) was formed and its members launched awareness programmes and convinced villagers to refrain from producing, selling and consuming liquor. Several attempts were made to supply liquor to the panchayat from outside but they were foiled by Nari Sangh and AJS. 

Padmanav Sahu, a local, said villagers worked with Nari Sangh and AJS for a common cause and it yielded positive result. The panchayat is now witnessing social and economic development. The farmers are no longer selling their standing crop at throwaway prices and more than 1,100 children from the panchayat have been enrolled in schools. After the menace was contained, peace has returned to the panchayat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp