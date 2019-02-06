Parthamaha is liquor-free

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Parthamaha in Daringibadi block has become the first liquor-free panchayat of Kandhamal district. The tribal dominated panchayat comprising 25 villages and 1,387 houses had once gained notoriety for its residents’ addiction to liquor. Acute poverty in the villages of the panchayat was attributed to the liquor menace. The battle to make Parthamaha liquor-free was started in 1994 by a social organisation called Nari Sangh.

The organisation members realised that liquor posed a major obstacle to the panchayat’s development. Dalit families of the panchayat were involved in manufacturing and sale of alcohol and were also the victims of the menace.

The liquor problem was so acute that around 89 per cent of the households were under debt. Around 31 per cent of standing turmeric crop grown in the area was being sold at throwaway prices by villagers who were desperate for money to buy liquor. In 1995, an attempt was made to make the panchayat alcohol-free but it failed due to interference of powerful liquor manufacturers. Similarly, several awareness meetings, cultural and orientation programmes were conducted under ‘Mada Mukti Abhiyan’ but it did not yield the desired result.

In 2009, a social organisation ‘Antaranga Jubak Sangh’ (AJS) was formed and its members launched awareness programmes and convinced villagers to refrain from producing, selling and consuming liquor. Several attempts were made to supply liquor to the panchayat from outside but they were foiled by Nari Sangh and AJS.

Padmanav Sahu, a local, said villagers worked with Nari Sangh and AJS for a common cause and it yielded positive result. The panchayat is now witnessing social and economic development. The farmers are no longer selling their standing crop at throwaway prices and more than 1,100 children from the panchayat have been enrolled in schools. After the menace was contained, peace has returned to the panchayat.