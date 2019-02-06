User fee for postal dispatch at time of registration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to collect user fee at the time of registration to facilitate dispatch of registered land related documents to people through speed post.

The Registering Officer (RO) will collect user fee of `60 per document up to 25 pages and `80 per document for more than 25 pages. The collection of fee is over and above user charges applicable for registration of various documents and that collected for postal delivery of Record of Rights (RoR).

A revenue official said Odisha Registration Rules, 1988 have been amended for making provisions for dispatch of registered documents through speed post. “The user fee will be collected from the person concerned against whom the document is registered or the authorised person who furnishes written undertaking at the time of presentation of document to receive it through speed post,” he said.

As per the amended rules, the RO will maintain separate cash book for collection and deposit of user fee and ensure that the user fee collected is properly accounted for. The RO will transfer the user fee to the bank account of Inspector General of Registration once a week. He will also furnish monthly information sheet generated by system on postal delivery of documents.