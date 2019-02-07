3 convicted for Astaranga murders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NIMAPARA: In a major development, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Puri on Wednesday convicted three persons in the sensational Astaranga quadruple murder case in 2015.

The accused, Himadri Sekhar Dash alias Rahim Khan, his wife Aisha Begum of West Medinapur in West Bengal and Fakir Mallik of Bolagarh in Khurda, were convicted under Sections 302/394/397/120-B of the IPC. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on Friday.

The case is significant for the Crime Branch of State Police which was investigating the murders that occurred on September 22, 2015 when Dinabandhu Mallik, his wife Nirmala and their two children were found brutally killed at Dinadiha village in Astaranga. The CID of State Crime Branch took charge of the investigation from local police the next day and formed a special investigation team to nab the accused.

Investigation revealed that Fakir, brother-in-law of Nirmala, came in contact with Himadri during their journey in a train to Goa and befriended him. Himadri used to frequently visit the house of Fakir. Later, Fakir introduced Himadri to Dinabandhu and his family members. Himadri then developed intimacy with the family.

Fakir, the prime accused in the case, chalked out a plan with Himadri and Aisha to eliminate Dinabandhu for money. According to the plan, Himadri and Aisha visited the house of Dinabandhu on September 21, 2015 and stayed at the latter’s place in the night.

Later in the night, the couple murdered Dinabandhu, his wife and two minor daughters. During the course of investigation, it was found that the culprits, after committing the murders, had taken away valuable articles and ornaments from Dinabandhu’s house. They had also disposed some of the valuables in a neighbouring State.

Later in October, the CID-CB team arrested Himadri and Aisha from Hailakhandi in Assam. The couple confessed to their crime.The cops also recovered the stolen gold ornaments, motorcycle and cash from the couple.The investigating team had filed a charge sheet against the three accused in February 2016.