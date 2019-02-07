Home States Odisha

Aska MP passes away

Lok Sabha member from Aska constituency and senior BJD leader Ladu Kishore Swain died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday night.

BHUBANESWAR/ASKA: Lok Sabha member from Aska constituency and senior BJD leader Ladu Kishore Swain died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Tuesday night. He was 71.Swain, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, was admitted to the hospital a few days back. He is survived by wife Manjula Swain, two sons and a daughter.

Ladu Kishore Swain

Born on July 8, 1947 at Pathara village in Ganjam district, Swain was a member of Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009 from Kabisuryanagar seat. He was elected to Lok Sabha on BJD ticket in 2014 and served as a member of Parliamentary Committee on Rural Development and Welfare of Other Backward Classes.

He was also a member of Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research from 2016.President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi condoled the sad demise of former MP.“Sad to hear of the passing of Ladu Kishore Swain, MP (LS) from Aska, Odisha. He contributed immensely to society in various roles. My condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues,” tweeted Kovind.

The Prime Minister spoke to Swain’s son Nachiketa and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. “Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Ladu Kishore Swain Ji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy,” tweeted Modi.

The Chief Minister also expressed shock over Swain’s death. “Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of the State legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace,” Naveen said.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday after all members paid tribute to the sitting MP while an obituary motion was moved for Swain at the State Legislative Assembly.Swain’s last rites were performed at his ancestral village Pathara in Kabisuryanagar.

