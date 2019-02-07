BJD bickering may work in Cong favour

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Infighting in the district unit of BJD is likely to hamper the ruling party’s winning prospects in Rayagada Assembly segment.The seat was a Congress stronghold until former tribal development minister Lal Bihari Himirika wrested it on a BJD ticket in 2000 and 2009 elections by defeating Ramachandra Ulaka of Congress. Himirika was made the deputy speaker and later elevated to the rank of a Cabinet minister.

In the last General Election, all the three Assembly constituencies of Rayagada, Bissamcuttack and Gunupur were bagged by BJD candidates by defeating their Congress rivals. Political observers attributed the success of BJD candidates to the image and popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and political management by Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao. In fact, Rao was rewarded with the Rajya Sabha seat for ensuring BJD victory in 2014.

However, at a later stage, infighting in the ruling party’s district unit reached its peak and this had an impact on its performance in the three-tier Panchayati election in 2017. Of 22 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats, BJD managed to bag only seven and Congress formed the ZP by winning 11 seats. Observers said this was a result of highhandedness of former BJD district president Sudhir Dash, who is now member of State Planning Board.

The ruling party seems to have learnt nothing from the defeat as no efforts are being taken by senior BJD leaders to settle the internal feud. Besides, Sudhir and his supporters are in no mood to accept the leadership of Rao in the district.

Although political observer of Rayagada Sanjay Dasburma has held several meetings with block and district level party workers, he has failed to forge unity. The infighting ahead of General Elections might go against BJD and work in favour of Congress which will try to regain its lost fortress.

New face for Gunupur?

Rayagada: Like the last two elections, the BJD is likely to field a new face in the Gunupur Assembly constituency this time too. While it was Ramamurty Mutika in 2009, BJD gave ticket to Trinath Gomango in 2014 and both had won the seat. Mutika, a close aide of former MP Jayaram Pangi, did not get party ticket in 2014 due to political and personal rivalry between present Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao and Pangi. Trinath, who is the brother of former MP Hema Gomang, got the party ticket in 2014 for his strong support base. The party leaders have recently held several meetings at Rayagada, Ganjam and Bhubaneswar to decide the candidate for Gunupur. It is learnt that the Civil Supply Officer of Gajapati, Raghumani Gomang, who is a native of Gudari area under Gunupur constituency, will join the ruling party after resigning from his post soon. However, member of BJD State Council Body Siba Prasad Gouda and party general secretary K Rama Krishan are not in favour of fielding new candidate from the constituency. They reasoned that at this juncture a new face would leave voters confused and will not help

the BJD.