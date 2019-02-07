Home States Odisha

BJP MLA stages dharna in House over land issue

BJP MLA from Remuna in Balasore district Gobind Das sat on dharna near the Speaker’s podium in the Assembly here on Wednesday demanding return of land acquired for setting up of industries.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MLA from Remuna in Balasore district Gobind Das sat on dharna near the Speaker’s podium in the Assembly here on Wednesday demanding return of land acquired for setting up of industries.

Though the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) had acquired 1,099 acres of land from about 1000 families of nine mouzas under Remuna block in 2011 for industrial purpose, the people have not been paid their dues even after seven years.

“I have been raising the issue for the last few years, but the State Government is not taking any steps to address the issue,” said Das who later shifted his dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises.

Earlier addressing a press conference in the BJP State office here, Leader of BJP legislator party K V Singhdeo said the acquired land is lying idle but the affected families are not allowed to utilise the land even though they have not been paid their compensation.

