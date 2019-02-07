Chakradhar Sahu dead

Home States Odisha

Veteran Odia film director Chakradhar Sahu died of illness here on Wednesday morning. He was 55. Sahu was under treatment for rheumatoid arthritis at AIIMS.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Odia film director Chakradhar Sahu died of illness here on Wednesday morning. He was 55. Sahu was under treatment for rheumatoid arthritis at AIIMS.

Sahu started his film career with ‘Nila Mastrani’ in 1996 and was felicitated with Odisha State Film Award for Best Editor for the film. ‘Nila Mastrani’ was an adaptation of short story penned by Godabarish Mohapatra.

He went on to make super hit films like ‘Kebe Tume Naha Kebe Mu Nahin’, ‘Tumaku Paruni Ta Bhuli’, ‘Sukha Asuchi’ and received the State Film Award for Best Director for ‘Tumaku Paruni Ta Bhuli’. His last movie ‘Meemansa’ was released in 2016. It was also an adaptation of story penned by Pradip Dash.
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, ‘His death will be an irreparable loss for Odia film industry,’ he tweeted. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condoled Sahu’s death. Members of Odia film fraternity paid their tributes to the film maker.

