Engineers lodge plaint over assault

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Odisha Power Engineers’ Federation lodged a complaint with police alleging some anti-socials intimidated and manhandled them while they were protesting in front of Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) office here on Tuesday.

The members said they have been protesting here since February 4 against alleged disparity in pay revision, discrimination in house rent allowance (HRA) and medical allowance.

“Over 10 anti-socials with their faces covered arrived in front of Gridco office after 11 pm on Tuesday and intimidated the federation’s members asking them to call off the strike. Three members present at the spot were also manhandled by the unidentified persons,” said one of the protestors.

Secretary general, All Odisha Power Engineers’ Federation, Brahma Prakash Paital lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police.“A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” said Saheed Nagar police station IIC Padmanava Pradhan.