Home States Odisha

Engineers lodge plaint over assault

The members said they have been protesting here since February 4 against alleged disparity in pay revision, discrimination in house rent allowance (HRA) and medical allowance.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Odisha Power Engineers’ Federation lodged a complaint with police alleging some anti-socials intimidated and manhandled them while they were protesting in front of Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) office here on Tuesday.

The members said they have been protesting here since February 4 against alleged disparity in pay revision, discrimination in house rent allowance (HRA) and medical allowance.

“Over 10 anti-socials with their faces covered arrived in front of Gridco office after 11 pm on Tuesday and intimidated the federation’s members asking them to call off the strike. Three members present at the spot were also manhandled by the unidentified persons,” said one of the protestors.

Secretary general, All Odisha Power Engineers’ Federation, Brahma Prakash Paital lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police.“A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” said Saheed Nagar police station IIC Padmanava Pradhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp