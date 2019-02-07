Home States Odisha

Ex-Congress MLA Jogesh joins BJD

Expelled Congress MLA from Sundargarh Jogesh Singh joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday.

Published: 07th February 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expelled Congress MLA from Sundargarh Jogesh Singh joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday.Singh is the second Congress MLA after Naba Kishore Das to join the BJD. He joined the BJD in presence of Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik at party headquarters here.

Welcoming the former legislator, Patnaik said Singh’s joining will further strengthen the BJD in the tribal dominated Sundargarh district.Singh said he will work with dedication and commitment under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik for speedy development of the district and welfare of its people.

Singh was suspended from the Congress on January 17 over alleged anti-party activities. On January 22, Singh resigned from the membership of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Former Congress legislator from Jharsuguda Naba Kishore Das resigned from the grand old party last month and joined BJD at a hugely gather function there on January 24.

