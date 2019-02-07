Home States Odisha

Farmers block NH over ‘illegal’ police action

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Vehicular traffic between Cuttack and Panikoili on National Highway-16 was paralysed for over an hour after thousands of farmers staged road blockade at Chandikhole Chowk on Wednesday protesting their illegal detention by police.

The farmers were on way to attend a protest rally of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan in Bhubaneswar to pressurise the State Government to fulfil their long-standing demands of price, pension and prestige. However, they were detained by cops at Chandikhole. Sources said over 1,000 farmers from across Jajpur district were going to the Capital to participate in the rally.

“When we reached Chandikhole in our vehicles, the police detained us illegally for hours together. When all our appeals to the cops to allow us to go to the rally went in vain, we staged road blockade on the National Highway to protest our detention,” said Amarnath Jena, a farmer.

Later, NKS national convener Akshaya Kumar and former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda reached the protest site and expressed their solidarity with the agitating farmers. As hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the National Highway, the police had to release the detained farmers following which the blockade was withdrawn.

