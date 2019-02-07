Home States Odisha

Farmers’ problems rock House again

The third day of Budget session here on Wednesday was equally stormy with the Opposition Congress and BJP targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over chit fund scam and farmers’ problems.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The third day of Budget session here on Wednesday was equally stormy with the Opposition Congress and BJP targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over chit fund scam and farmers’ problems.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion on the demise of sitting Lok Sabha MP and former MLA Ladu Kishore Swain and former MLA Priyanath Dey. Leaders cutting across party line paid tribute to the two departyed leaders.

As Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat announced commencement of the Question Hour calling Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister SN Patro to reply a question of BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi on paddy procurement, Congress and BJP members were on toes demanding discussion on farmers’ issue and chit fund scam.

As Congress members trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans, BJD members stood up as a mark of protest reiterating the demand for Special Category status for Odisha.Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly for an hour till 11.40 am and again till 3 pm as pandemonium continued in the House.

As the House reassembled in the afternoon and the Opposition continued to protest, the Speaker convened an all-party meeting to find a solution. The House was adjourned till 5.30 pm when the Speaker allowed discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address.

Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati and five other party MLAs rushed into the well urging the Speaker to direct the Government for announcing farm loan waiver, allowance to unemployed youths and increasing the minimum support price of paddy to `2,600 per quintal as announced by Rahul Gandhi at two public meetings in the State on Wednesday.

The Speaker requested the Opposition members to cooperate with him to run the business of the House. The BJP members were first to stage a walk out followed by Congress members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp