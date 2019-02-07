Farmers’ problems rock House again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The third day of Budget session here on Wednesday was equally stormy with the Opposition Congress and BJP targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over chit fund scam and farmers’ problems.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion on the demise of sitting Lok Sabha MP and former MLA Ladu Kishore Swain and former MLA Priyanath Dey. Leaders cutting across party line paid tribute to the two departyed leaders.

As Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat announced commencement of the Question Hour calling Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister SN Patro to reply a question of BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi on paddy procurement, Congress and BJP members were on toes demanding discussion on farmers’ issue and chit fund scam.

As Congress members trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans, BJD members stood up as a mark of protest reiterating the demand for Special Category status for Odisha.Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly for an hour till 11.40 am and again till 3 pm as pandemonium continued in the House.

As the House reassembled in the afternoon and the Opposition continued to protest, the Speaker convened an all-party meeting to find a solution. The House was adjourned till 5.30 pm when the Speaker allowed discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address.

Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati and five other party MLAs rushed into the well urging the Speaker to direct the Government for announcing farm loan waiver, allowance to unemployed youths and increasing the minimum support price of paddy to `2,600 per quintal as announced by Rahul Gandhi at two public meetings in the State on Wednesday.

The Speaker requested the Opposition members to cooperate with him to run the business of the House. The BJP members were first to stage a walk out followed by Congress members.