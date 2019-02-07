Forest guard with Rs 50L assets, held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A forest guard posted at Goudaput beat office in Khurda range was arrested on Wednesday by the Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets amounting to `50.55 lakh.Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance officers said they found forest guard Arjun Dalabehera in posession of the property during a raid in December, 2018.

The officers searched Dalabehera’s three-storey building and house of a relative in Khurda besides a beat office at Goudaput. He also owned four homestead plots in Khurda, postal bank deposits, investments in different insurance firms, gold and silver ornaments, expensive household articles and `2.19 lakh cash.

“A case was registered in this regard in December, 2018. Further investigation was carried out and Dalabehera was found in possession of assets worth `50.55 lakh. He was arrested and produced before the court,” a Vigilance officer said.