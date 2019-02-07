Home States Odisha

Fund for science projects

The State Government is set to join hands with the Centre to provide provide financial aid to students for innovative science projects.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is set to join hands with the Centre to provide provide financial aid to students for innovative science projects.Sources in the Science and Technology Department said the State Council on Science and Technology will participate in the Student Project Scheme implemented by the Centre for promotion of innovation among final year students of diploma and degree courses in engineering.

Under the students will be provided `5,000 to work on their innovative projects.The Ministry of Science and Technology will allocate `95.16 lakh while the State council will set aside `60 lakh in the next three years for the scheme’s implementation.

A total of 400 projects of diploma and engineering students will be funded, the officials said.The Patent Information Centre will organise awareness camps and workshops for the youngsters on the process of filing patents for their innovations.

Meanwhile, for popularisation of science, the Department will also form Zilla Bigyan Prasar Samitis at district level. “Mechanism will also be developed for operation and proper maintenance of Science Centres and Parks in the State,” an official said.

